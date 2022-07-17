Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 29,097 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,097 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,053,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $25.59 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.