Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $145.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

