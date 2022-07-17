Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

