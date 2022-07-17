Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.9% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $340.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

