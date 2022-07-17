Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $199.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

