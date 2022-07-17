Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 35.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $46,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.