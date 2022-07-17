Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $179.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

