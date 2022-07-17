Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 528.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

