Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

