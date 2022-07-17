Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,167 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.88% of Varonis Systems worth $45,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $391,774 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

