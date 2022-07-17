Vectorspace AI (VXV) Market Cap Tops $19.46 Million

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $19.46 million and $197,559.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

