Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Cap of $209,795.43

Veil (VEIL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $209,795.43 and $94.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.72 or 0.99831920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00210287 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00260400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00109968 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004335 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.