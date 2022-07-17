Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $20.05 or 0.00094190 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $43.10 million and $4,225.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

