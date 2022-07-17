Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

