Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.28.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 894.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,562,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

