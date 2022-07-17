Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 199,063 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.42% of Viavi Solutions worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $3,806,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.