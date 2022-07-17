Viberate Market Cap Tops $2.75 Million (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 2% against the dollar. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $387,449.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,975.99 or 1.00006100 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009103 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003681 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Viberate Coin Profile
Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.
Buying and Selling Viberate
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.