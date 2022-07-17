VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million

VIDY (VIDY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $73,285.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

