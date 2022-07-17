VIMworld 24 Hour Volume Hits $437,962.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $437,962.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00034713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,194.83 or 0.99972364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

