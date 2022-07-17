Visteon (NYSE:VC) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Visteon stock opened at $107.90 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.34.

Visteon ( NYSE:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.35 million.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

