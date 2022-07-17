Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WMT opened at $129.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.