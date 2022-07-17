Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €195.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($195.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($255.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($200.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($348.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($220.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

adidas Stock Up 4.2 %

ADS opened at €160.96 ($160.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €173.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €204.72. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

