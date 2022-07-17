WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,588 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

