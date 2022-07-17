WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 13,711 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.99 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23.

