WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

