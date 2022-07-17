WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

