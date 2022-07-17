WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,716,000 after purchasing an additional 170,091 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

