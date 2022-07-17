WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 12,601 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.