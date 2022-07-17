Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.0% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.69 and its 200-day moving average is $426.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

