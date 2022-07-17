Wells Fargo & Company Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $148.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.86.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $114.80 on Thursday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

