Wells Fargo & Company Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TOST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.53.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $42,796.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,386.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock worth $172,349,428. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 992.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.