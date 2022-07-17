Westaim (CVE:WED) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.38. Westaim shares last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 34,510 shares.

Westaim Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.63. The company has a current ratio of 28.11, a quick ratio of 28.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.41.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

