WINk One Day Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WINk

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

