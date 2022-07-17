Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIT. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

Wipro Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WIT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Wipro has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,490,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

