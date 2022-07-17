Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $77.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WIX. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.94.
Wix.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $61.03 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 314.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after purchasing an additional 943,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.