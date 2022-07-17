Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,233.33.

WZZAF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZAF stock remained flat at $21.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

