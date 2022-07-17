Woonkly Power (WOOP) Price Hits $0.0164

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $809,920.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Woonkly Power Profile

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

