Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,516,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after buying an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.53. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

