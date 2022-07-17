XIO (XIO) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XIO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

