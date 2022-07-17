Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Yamaha Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

