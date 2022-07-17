Ycash (YEC) Price Up 24.4% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $809,991.69 and $121.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00298293 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00079898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00079639 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,661,050 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

