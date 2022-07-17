Zeno Research LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Zeno Research LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,091 shares during the period. Warner Music Group comprises about 3.6% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

