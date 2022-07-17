Zeno Research LLC Purchases 76,646 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Zeno Research LLC raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 6.9% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $21.96 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

