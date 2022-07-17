Zeno Research LLC Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 1.2% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

