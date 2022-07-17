ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (ZEON) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $75.57 million and $135,044.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,278.67 or 1.00115205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

