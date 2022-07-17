Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $221,256.63 and $3.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,065.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00520806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00253468 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005485 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,050,417 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

