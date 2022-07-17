ZooKeeper 24 Hour Volume Reaches $317,368.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.83 million and $317,368.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00048479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001784 BTC.

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 203,184,733 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

