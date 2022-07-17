Zoracles Market Capitalization Reaches $94,027.33 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for $17.21 or 0.00081107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $94,027.33 and $491.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035139 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022125 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001887 BTC.
About Zoracles
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com.
Buying and Selling Zoracles
