140,000 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up 0.3% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,946,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,982. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.