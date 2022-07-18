163,747 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTIN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.37. 7,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,093. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

